Bengal Logs 530 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Fresh Fatalities

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 15,79,012 on Thursday as 530 more people tested positive for the infection, while 10 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 18,945, a health bulletin said.

Kolkata registered the highest number of new cases at 102, down from 203 on the previous day. The metropolis, North and South 24 Parganas and Howrah districts recorded two deaths each, and Nadia and Paschim Bardhaman one each.

The state now has 7,576 active cases, while 15,52,491 people have been cured of the disease, including 601 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that the recovery rate stood at 98.32 per cent.

West Bengal has thus far tested over 1.86 crore samples for COVID-19, including 18,118 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 2.93 per cent.

