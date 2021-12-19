Bengal logs 556 fresh COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

Kolkata, Dec 18 (PTI) West Bengal on Saturday reported 556 new COVID-19 cases, 24 less than the previous day’s figure, pushing the overall tally to 16,26,511, a health department bulletin said.

Eight more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 19,660. The number of fatalities due to coronavirus was seven on Friday.

Of the fresh fatalities, three each were registered in Kolkata and neighbouring North 24 Parganas district while two COVID-19 deaths were reported in Nadia.

As many as 560 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 15,99,350.

The discharge rate stood at 98.33 per cent.

West Bengal now has 7,501 active cases, 12 less than the previous day’s count.

The state tested 38,346 samples for detecting COVID-19 during the day.

Altogether 4,07,883 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Saturday, taking the total number of doses administered to date to 9,98,99,742, a senior official said. PTI SCH MM MM

