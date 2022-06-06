Bengal logs 59 new COVID-19 cases, one fresh fatality

Kolkata, Jun 5 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 20,19,633 on Sunday as 59 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 21,205, a health bulletin said.

Thirty-one cases and zero deaths were reported on Saturday.

The state now has 398 active cases, of whom 25 are being treated at hospitals, while 19,98,030 people have recovered from the disease thus far, including 36 in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate stood at 98.93 per cent while the positivity rate was at 0.62 per cent.

The administration has thus far tested over 2.53 crore samples for COVID-19, including 9,559 in the last 24 hours. PTI SUS ACD ACD