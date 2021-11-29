Bengal logs 715 new COVID cases, 12 more deaths

Kolkata, Nov 28 (PTI) West Bengal on Sunday recorded 12 fresh COVID-19 fatalities, one more than the previous day, with the toll rising to 19,462, a health department bulletin said.

At least 715 new coronavirus infections raised the tally to 16,14,867, it said.

Of the fresh fatalities, five were reported from North 24 Parganas district, three from Kolkata, two from South 24 Parganas and one each from Hooghly and Jalpaiguri.

The positivity rate went up to 2.01 per cent from 1.89 per cent on Saturday, while the number of daily tests was at 35,509, down from 37,180 on the previous day, it said.

Kolkata continued to record the highest number of new cases at 198, followed by North 24 Parganas at 130.

Other districts, which recorded high incidence of COVID cases, are South 24 Parganas (62), Howrah (56) and Hooghly (60), the bulletin said.

West Bengal now has 7,804 active cases.

At least 719 people were discharged from health facilities during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 15,87,601, it said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients stood at 98.31 per cent, it said.

Over 2.02 crore samples have so far been tested for COVID-19 in the state, the bulletin added. PTI AMR BDC BDC

