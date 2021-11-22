Bengal logs 727 new Covid-19 cases, 7 more deaths

Kolkata, Nov 21 (PTI) West Bengal on Sunday recorded 727 new Covid-19 cases, two more than the previous day's figure, pushing the tally to 16,09,845, the health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll went up to 19,883 with seven more fatalities, down from Saturday's count of 12, being registered from different parts of the state.

In the last 24 hours, 775 people recovered from coronavirus taking the total number of cured people to 15,82,442.

The number of active cases is now 8,020. The count was 8,045 on Saturday.

Of the fresh cases, Kolkata reported the highest at 213 followed by neighbouring North 24 Parganas district (147), South 24 Parganas (63) and Howrah (59) districts.

Two deaths each were reported from South and 24 Parganas, while one fatality each was registered in Kolkata, Nadia and Darjeeling districts, the bulletin said.

The fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.20 per cent, it said, adding that the positivity rate improved a little to be recorded at 1.82 per cent. On Saturday, it was 2.01 per cent.

Since Saturday, 40,007 samples were tested for Covid-19, taking the total number of tests done in the state to 2,00,09,277, the bulletin added.

Meanwhile, 1,41,792 people were administered Covid vaccine doses on Sunday. At least 6,14,43,875 people got at least one dose of the vaccine, an official said. PTI SCH NN NN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)