Bengal Logs 748 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 Fresh Fatalities

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 15,66,393 on Sunday as 748 more people tested positive for the infection, while nine fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 18,736, a health bulletin said.

The metropolis registered the highest number of new cases at 139, followed by 118 in neighbouring North 24 Parganas district.

Two fresh fatalities were recorded in Nadia and North 24 Parganas districts, and one each in Kolkata, Hooghly, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Bardhaman and Bankura, it said.

The state now has 7,683 active cases, while 15,39,974 people have been cured of the disease so far, including 730 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said, adding that the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 98.31 per cent.

More than 1.79 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, it said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 1.86 per cent.