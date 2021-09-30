Bengal Logs 749 New COVID-19 Cases, 15 Fresh Fatalities

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 15,69,070 on Thursday as 749 more people tested positive for the infection, while 15 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 18,793, a health bulletin said.

Four fresh fatalities were recorded in North 24 Parganas district, and three each in Kolkata and South 24 Parganas.

The state now has 7,570 active cases, while 15,42,707 people have been cured of the disease so far, including 744 in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate stood at 98.32 per cent.

West Bengal has tested over 1.81 crore samples for COVID-19 thus far, including 39,477 in the last 24 hours, it added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)