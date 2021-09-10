Bengal Logs 753 New COVID-19 Cases, 14 Fresh Fatalities

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally soared to 15,55,405 on Friday as 753 more people tested positive for the infection, while 14 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 18,553, a health bulletin said.

North 24 Parganas district registered the highest number of new cases at 129, followed by Kolkata at 127. The metropolis recorded five deaths, one-third of the fresh fatalities, followed by three in North 24 Parganas.

The total number of active cases dipped to 8,219, with numbers declining in most of the districts.

As many as 766 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 15,28,633, it said, adding that the recovery rate improved to 98.28 per cent.

The state has thus far tested over 1.73 crore samples for COVID-19, it said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 1.85 per cent.