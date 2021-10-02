Bengal Logs 761 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 More Fatalities

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 15,70,539 on Saturday as 761 more people tested positive for the infection, while nine fresh fatalities pushed the state's toll to 18,815, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

Kolkata reported 149 new cases and North 24 Parganas district 124, it stated.

Two fresh fatalities each were recorded in the city and North 24 Parganas.

Bengal currently has 7,580 active cases, while 15,44,144 people have been cured of the disease so far, including 743 in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate stood at 98.32 per cent and the positivity rate at 1.81 per cent.

Over 1.82 crore samples have been tested thus far, including 42,027 since Friday, the bulletin added.

As many as 5.83 crore people have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the state. On Saturday, the state administered jabs to a total of 6,40,845 people.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)