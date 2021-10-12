Bengal Logs 768 New COVID Cases, 10 More Fatalities

West Bengal on Tuesday reported 768 fresh COVID-19 cases, 162 more than the previous day, with the tally increasing to 15,77,711, according to a health department bulletin.

Ten more fatalities due to the infection raised the toll to 18,924, it said.

Of the new COVID deaths, two each were recorded in Kolkata, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas and Nadia and one each in Hooghly and Jalpaiguri.

Kolkata reported the highest number of fresh cases at 180, followed by North 24 Parganas at 126, the bulletin said.

The positivity rate increased marginally to 2.56 per cent from Monday's 2.32 per cent.

At least 735 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 15,51,115.

The discharge rate stood at 98.31 per cent. West Bengal now has 7,672 active cases.

The state has so far conducted over 1.85 crore sample tests, including 30,018 since Monday, the bulletin added.

