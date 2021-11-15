Bengal Logs 782 New Cases, 5 Fresh Fatalities

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 16,04,975 as 782 more people tested positive for the infection on Monday, 93 less than the previous day, a health bulletin said.

The state's coronavirus death toll increased to 19,319 as five more patients succumbed to the infection, two less than Sunday. Thirteen fatalities were recorded on Saturday.

However, the positivity rate rose to 2.88 per cent from 2.13 per cent on Sunday, while the number of daily COVID-19 tests went down to 27,115 from 41,066 on the previous day, it said.

Kolkata recorded 216 new cases, 22 less than Sunday, followed by North 24 Parganas at 123. It has registered 140 infections on the previous day.

The fresh fatalities were reported in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Paschim Bardhaman and Nadia districts.

The state now has 8,047 active cases, while 15,77,609 people have been cured of the disease so far, including 792 on Monday, the bulletin said, adding that the recovery rate stood at 98.29 per cent. The administration has tested over 1.97 crore samples for COVID-19 to date.

