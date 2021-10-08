Bengal Logs 784 New COVID-19 Cases, Six More Fatalities

The COVID-19 tally in West Bengal increased to 15,74,801 on Friday after the state reported 784 fresh cases, the health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll rose to 18,882 after six more people succumbed to the infection.

The bulletin also said 746 patients were cured of the infection in the last 24 hours and the recovery rate is 98.32 per cent.

As many as 15,48, 294 people have recovered from the disease thus far. The state now has 7,625 active cases.

Two fresh fatalities each were recorded in North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts.

One death each was reported from Kolkata and Darjeeling.

The new cases included 158 from Kolkata and 128 from North 24 Parganas.

Since Thursday, 38,069 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 1,84,35,532, the bulletin said.

As many as 6.19 crore people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the state.

An estimated 11,42,256 people were inoculated on Friday.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)