Bengal Logs 862 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 More Deaths

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally on Tuesday went up to 15,94,495 after 862 fresh cases, 137 more than the previous day, were reported from several districts, a health department bulletin said.

The state had reported 725 new cases on Monday.

Kolkata which reported 249 infections accounted for the highest number of new cases in the last 24 hours. Eleven deaths were reported in the state during the day pushing the COVID-19 death toll to 19,160.

Kolkata, its neighbouring North 24 Parganas, and Hooghly registered two deaths each while the rest were reported from the other districts, the bulletin stated.

On Monday, the city had reported 274 new cases and one fatality.

In the last 24 hours, 871 people were cured of the infection in the state which improved the discharge rate to 98.29 per cent from 98.28 per cent on Monday.

So far, 15,67,209 people have recovered from the disease in the state.

At present, West Bengal has 8,126 active cases.

The positivity rate which was 2.49 per cent on Monday came down to 2.20 per cent on Tuesday, the bulletin said.

Since Monday, 39,112 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state which took the total number of such clinical examinations to 1,92,96,527, it said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)