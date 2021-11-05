Bengal logs 918 new Covid cases, 14 fresh deaths

Kolkata, Nov 4 (PTI) West Bengal on Thursday recorded 918 new Covid-19 cases, one less than the previous day's figure, with Kolkata and neighbouring North 24 Parganas district reporting the bulk of infections, a state Health department bulletin said.

The state's coronavirus tally went up to 15,96,332, while 14 fresh fatalities took the death toll to 19,188. The metropolis and North 24 Parganas registered five deaths each.

The positivity rate went down marginally to 2.22 per cent from 2.24 per cent the previous day, while the number of daily tests increased from 41,017 to 41,341, the bulletin said.

It said Kolkata continued to record the highest number of positive cases in the state at 228 new cases, dropping from Wednesday's 245. North 24 Parganas followed the city with 156 cases as against 147 on the previous day.

Apart from Kolkata and North 24 Parganas, the majority of the new cases were recorded in the districts of South 24 Parganas (77), Howrah (74) and Hooghly (54), according to the bulletin.

The number of active cases increased to 8,193 from 8,152 on Wednesday.

With 863 people discharged on Thursday, the recovery rate stood at 98.28 per cent, it said.

A total of 15,68,951 patients have been discharged so far.

Altogether 1,93,78,885 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in West Bengal so far, the bulletin said. PTI AMR NN NN

