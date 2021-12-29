Bengal logs over 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases after nearly six months

Kolkata, Dec 29 (PTI) The COVID-19 situation in West Bengal deteriorated as the state on Wednesday registered more than 1,000 daily cases after a gap of 177 days, a health bulletin said.

Kolkata registered 540 of the 1,089 new cases as the state's tally rose to 16,32,906, it said.

The death toll went up to 19,745 after 12 more patients succumbed to the disease, it added.

Three deaths each were reported in Kolkata and neighbouring Howrah district, two in North 24 Parganas and one each in Hooghly, South 24 Parganas, Birbhum and Nadia districts, the bulletin said.

In the last 24 hours, 807 recoveries were recorded though the discharge rate slipped to 98.32 per cent. So far, 16,05,434 people have recovered from the disease in West Bengal.

Accordingly, the number of active cases went up to 7,727, it said.

Since Tuesday, 38,375 samples were tested in West Bengal taking the total number of clinical examinations to 2,13,12,161, the bulletin added. PTI SCH ACD ACD

