Bengal: Man working at poultry farm electrocuted

Dhupguri (WB), Oct 10 (PTI) A 22-year-old man who worked at a poultry farm in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district was electrocuted, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened in Dhupguri block's Balakura village on Saturday night, they said.

Biswajit Ray was working at the farm when suddenly the power went off. As the power was restored, he got a shock and died at the spot, police said.

The body was sent for post-mortem, they said.

A pall of gloom descended on the village following the incident. PTI CORR SOM SOM

