Bengal Minister Files FIR Under SC/ST Act Against LoP Suvendu

West Bengal minister Birbaha Hansda on Wednesday filed an FIR under SC/ST Act against Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari for allegedly making "objectionable remarks" against her and another TMC MLA.

Hansda, in the FIR lodged with Jhargram Police Station, alleged that the senior BJP leader had allegedly remarked that she and Binpur's TMC MLA Debnath Hansda "are under his shoes".

Hansda, the Jhargram legislator, alleged that the remark was made as both the TMC MLAs are tribals.

"A video is being circulated on social media in which Adhikari is seen saying that Birbaha Hansda and Debnath Hansda are under his shoes. He could make such comments because we are tribals.

"I feel disgusted to think that a gentleman can make such remarks. As a tribal, I condemn the remark. I have filed a FIR against him under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989," Hansda said.

Adhikari, however, denied making any such comment.

Reacting to the development, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was attempting to divert attention from the comments made by state minister Akhil Giri on the looks of President Droupadi Murmu.

"The TMC is trying to divert attention from Giri's comments after being criticised across the country. Suvendu Adhikari's comment against another TMC leader and that of Giri against the President of India cannot be compared," he added.