Bengal Murder: NCPCR Chief Meets Victim's Kin; 'Autopsy Concerned Persons Didn't Turn Up'

Days after the alleged gangrape and murder of a Dalit girl in the Kaliagunj area of West Bengal's North Dinajpur district, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chief Priyank Kanoongo on Sunday, April 23 met the family members of the victim.

"We met with the victim's family members and the villagers. We have considered all their statements and noted them," Kanoongo said, adding that the victim's mother had sent a complaint to the commission.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, the NCPCR chief said that the commission wanted to take the statement of the investigating officer and the doctors who conducted the post-mortem but they did not show up.

"We have written to the Chief Secretary of the state. We want to take the statement for the course of our inquiry of the investigating officer and doctors who conducted the autopsy. We invited them but they did not turn up. How can we conduct an inquiry?" he asked.

The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights alleged that Kanoongo and his team have visited the area in a bid to "politicise the matter" and that they were violating the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act.

Two accused arrested

Sharing details of the case, SP Dinajpur Sana Akhtar said that the victim's body was found in the Kaliyaganj area, after which the police swung into action and arrested the two accused.

"We received information that a girl was missing since Thursday night. We started conducting searches at all railway stations, and bus stands. Later, a body was found in Kailyaganj. Two people have been arrested based on the complaint given by the deceased's family," Police said.

A case was filed under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on a complaint filed by the girl's mother.