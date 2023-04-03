Bengal: Peace In Violence-hit Hooghly's Rishra, Serampore; Internet Remains Suspended

The situation in violence-hit Rishra and Serampore in Hooghly district is peaceful and under control, even as prohibitory orders and suspension of internet services in some areas continued on Monday, police said.

A senior officer of the Chandannagore Police Commissionerate said around 12 people were arrested in connection with the clashes that broke out between two groups during a Ram Navami procession on Sunday evening.

"Things are under control and peaceful. Prohibitory orders are in force along with heavy police deployment. Markets were allowed to open for some time. We are also keeping a tab on the movement of vehicles," he told PTI.

Security forces conducted route marches at places in the district, which witnessed violence on Sunday, the officer said.

"There was tension in some areas in the morning. We, however, dispersed the crowd, and boosted security,” he said. "Hopefully, the situation will further improve in the afternoon. A decision on revoking prohibitory orders and resumption of internet services will be taken after evaluation," the officer added.

Two Ram Navami processions were organised in the Rishra police station area, and the second one came under attack near Wellington Jute Mill More on GT Road around 6.15 pm on Sunday, police had said.

Prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 were imposed in Rishra wards 1-5 and Serampore's ward 24, and internet services were suspended in some parts of the district till 10 pm on Monday, they said.