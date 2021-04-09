Bengal Polls: BJP Candidates Rudranil Ghosh & Rantidev Sengupta Allege Attack By TMC Goons

Ahead of phase-4 of West Bengal polls, the BJP cancidate from Bhawanipore, Rudranil Ghosh, alleged that he was attacked by the TMC goons on Thursday night, while he was campaigning for Bengal elections. Sources have informed Republic Media Network that at least 15 BJP workers and supporters have been injured during the clash. It is important to note here that Rudranil Ghosh is contesting for West Bengal polls from CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's former constituency Bhawanipore.

Bengal polls: Political violence between BJP-TMC continues

Meanwhile, Girindra Nath Barman, who is a TMC candidate from Mathbhanga said that he was allegedly attacked by BJP workers whilehe was returning from election camapign on Thursday. He said that teh BJP goons vandalised his car and attacked him. As per sources, Barman has sustained head injuries and is demanding action.

West Bengal: Girindra Nath Barman,TMC candidate from Mathabhanga, was allegedly attacked by BJP workers while he was returning from election campaign, yesterday.



"BJP goons vandalised his car & attacked him. He has sustained head injuries. We demand action," said a TMC worker. pic.twitter.com/6HstBL3FsT — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2021

Besides BJP's Rudranil Ghosh, party candidate Rantidev Sengupta's convoy has also alleged an attack by the TMC goons. As per sources, Convoy of Rantidev Sengupta, who is BJP's candidate of South Howrah, was allegedly attacked by 4 miscreants from TMC on Thursday night. As per reports, this incident took place at around 10:00 to 10:30 pm, when the BJP leader and the candidates were inside their car.

Political violence in Bengal

As the Assembly polls are underway in West Bengal, the increasing instances of political violence that have been reported time and again appear to show no signs of slowing down. BJP has alleged that it has lost nearly 130 of its workers over the last 2 years. BJP President JP Nadda had said, "Over 130 workers have been killed, there is a jungle raj here by TMC goons, and Bengal wants to get rid of this. This is their nature. This is their style of working. Bengal now wants to re-establish the culture of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, Rabindranath Tagore, and Syama Prasad Mukherjee."

BJP National president JP Nadda's convoy in December was also attacked while he was on his way to Diamond Harbour. On April 2, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikary's convoy was also attacked. On the other hand, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is still in a wheelchair on account of injuries sustained after filing her nomination from Nandigram, in which the claim that she was attacked has been dismissed.

West Bengal Assembly Polls

The first phase concluded with a voter turnout of 82 percent, the second phase concluded with a voter turnout of 80.43 percent, and, the third phase concluded with a voter turnout of 83.93 percent. Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

