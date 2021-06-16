Bengal Post-poll Violence Victims Deny State Government's Claim Of 'restored' Law & Order

Following the statement made by the West Bengal Government over 'restored' law and order situation in the state, post-poll violence victims have now filed an affidavit in Supreme Court denying the statement. The victims have added that they are still facing a “hostile attitude” in the state. The affidavit filing comes amid a war of words between West Bengal Governor and state Government over Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's silence over the violence.

The West Bengal government had also filed an affidavit previously mentioning that all displaced people referred in the public interest litigation being heard by the apex court were brought back safely to their respective homes with the help of state authorities. The Government termed allegations made by the petitioners as “misleading” and “politically motivated”. The victims made a response to the affidavit filed by the Government and wrote that even after returning back to the state, they are facing 'hostile attitude of the local police, administration and Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons'.

The victims have reportedly made the following allegations: Blockage of pavements to their homes, houses being vendalized, denial of essential services including ration by TMC goons.

Guv Dhankhar's letter to Mamata Banerjee

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday urged CM Mamata Banerjee to break her silence on the "violation of human rights and dignity of women, destruction of property and perpetuation of miseries on political opponents" through a letter. He also called upon CM Mamata Banerjee to have an interaction on the pressing issue at the earliest. Questioning Banerjee's silence on the matter, the governor wrote, "how can people be made to suffer for exercising the right to vote in a democracy?"

The Governor termed the alleged violence as 'worst since independence, ill augurs for democracy' on his Twitter handle.

Constrained to conveyed @MamataOfficial that continued silence & inaction over post poll violence, violation of human rights & dignity of women, destruction of property, perpetuation of miseries on political opponents- worst since independence, ill augurs for democracy. pic.twitter.com/zoNewdpEob — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) June 15, 2021

West Bengal Government's response

In response to the letter written by the Governor, state government launched a sharp attack expressing 'dismay and distress'. The Twitter response also alleged that the letter does not contain 'real facts'. The Government's Home Department also expressed anguish over 'the unusual step of going public in this manner'.

"the post-poll violence in the State was somewhat unabated when the Election Commission of India was in charge of the law and order machinery," alleged West Bengal Home Department.