Bengal records 9,385 more Covid cases, 33 new deaths

Kolkata, Jan 17 (PTI) West Bengal on Monday registered 9,385 new Covid-19 cases, 5,553 less than Sunday's figure, pushing the tally to 19,07,084, the health department said in a bulletin.

Altogether 33 fresh fatalities took the death toll to 20,121.

Kolkata accounted for seven deaths and 1,879 cases on Monday, while North 24 Parganas district recorded 11 fatalities and 1863 new positive cases.

In the last 24 hours, 11,034 coronavirus patients recovered. The discharge rate in the state now is 90.63 per cent, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases decreased by 1,682 in a day to 1,58,623.

Since Sunday, 35,515 samples have been tested in West Bengal taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,33,62,613, the bulletin said. PTI SCH NN NN

