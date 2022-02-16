Bengal registers 348 new Covid cases, 21 fresh fatalities

Kolkata, Feb 15 (PTI) West Bengal reported 348 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, 28 more than the previous day's figure, taking the tally to 20,11,569, the health department said in a bulletin.

The coronavirus death toll increased to 21,061 after 21 more people succumbed to the disease.

In the last 24 hours, 1,323 recoveries were reported in West Bengal pushing the discharge rate to 98.42 per cent. So far, 19,79,878 people have been cured of the disease in the state.

The number of active cases now is 10,630, the bulletin said.

Kolkata registered 71 new cases, more than double of Monday's 34, while neighbouring North 24 Parganas district reported 46 fresh infections.

The metropolis and North 24 Parganas each logged four fresh fatalities.

Since Monday, 30,644 samples were tested in Bengal taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,38,19,065, the bulletin added. PTI SCH NN NN

