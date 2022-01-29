Bengal Registers 3,512 New COVID Cases, 35 Fresh Fatalities

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 19,90,179 on Saturday as 3,512 people tested positive for the infection, 293 less than the previous day, a health bulletin said.

Thirty-five more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 20,550, it said.

The state had registered 3,805 cases and 34 fatalities on Friday.

Of the 3,512 cases, 459 were reported in Kolkata, and 433 in neighbouring North 24 Parganas district. Ten fatalities were recorded in North 24 Parganas, five in South 24 Parganas, four in Hooghly and three in Kolkata.

The number of active cases dipped by 7,811 to 37,918, while 19,31,711 people recovered from the disease so far, including 11,288 in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate stood at 5.65 per cent as 62,125 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,31,26,157.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients improved to 97.06 per cent from 96.67 per cent on Friday. The mortality rate stood at 1.03 per cent.

