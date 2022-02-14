Bengal registers 512 fresh Covid cases, 27 more deaths

Kolkata, Feb 13 (PTI) West Bengal's Covid-19 tally rose to 20,10,901 after 512 new infections, 160 less than the previous day's figure, were reported on Sunday, according to a bulletin issued by the health department.

It said that the state recorded 27 fresh fatalities during the day, pushing the death toll to 21,017.

The state's positivity rate stood at 1.42 per cent.

In the past 24 hours, 35,944 samples were tested for coronavirus in West Bengal. Till now, 2,37,63,645 samples have been examined.

The bulletin stated that 1,326 patients recovered from the disease on Sunday, taking the discharge rate to 98.33 per cent. So far, 19,77,241 people have been cured of Covid-19 in the state.

Among the 512 new positive cases, North 24 Parganas reported the highest at 83 followed by 62 in Kolkata and 39 in Jalpaiguri district.

Kolkata registered 12 Covid deaths while two fatalities each were reported from four districts. One death each was reported in seven other districts.

The number of active cases now is 12,643, the bulletin said.

The fatality rate is 1.05 per cent. PTI SUS NN NN

