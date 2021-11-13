Bengal registers 860 new COVID-19 cases, 14 fresh fatalities

Kolkata, Nov 12 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 16,02,446 on Friday as 860 more people tested positive for the infection, while 14 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 19,294, a health bulletin said.

Kolkata registered the highest number of new cases at 233, followed by 148 in North 24 Parganas district. These were the only two among the 23 districts to register three-digit figures.

North 24 Parganas district recorded five fresh fatalities, while Kolkata reported four and Purba Bardhaman district two more deaths, it said.

The state now has 8,000 active cases, while 15,75,152 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 819 in the last 24 hours. West Bengal has tested over 1.96 crore samples for COVID-19, including 41,113 in the last 24 hours. PTI SCH ACD ACD

