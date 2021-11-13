Bengal registers 872 new COVID-19 cases, 13 fresh fatalities

Kolkata, Nov 13 (PTI) West Bengal"s COVID-19 tally rose to 16,03,318 on Saturday as 872 more people tested positive for the infection, while 13 fresh fatalities pushed the state"s coronavirus death toll to 19,307, a health bulletin said.

The state had reported 860 fresh infections and 14 COVID-19 fatalities on Friday.

Kolkata registered the highest number of new infections at 217, 16 less than the previous day, followed by 151 in North 24 Parganas district, an increase of three than Friday.

These were the only two among the 23 districts to register three-digit figures, the bulletin said.

Seventy-nine new cases were reported from Hòoghly and 74 from South 24 Parganas.

Kolkata and South 24 Parganas district recorded three deaths each. Two coronavirus deaths were registered in North 24 Parganas, one in Hooghly, Howrah, Purba Medinipur, Nadia and Jalpaiguri, the bulletin said.

The state now has 8,031 active cases, while 15,75,980 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 828 in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stood at 2.12 per cent.

West Bengal has tested over 1,96,95,515 samples for COVID-19, including 41,193 in the last 24 hours.

Over 8.37 crore people have been vaccinated so far, i 5,24,264 in the last 24 hours. PTI SUS MM MM

