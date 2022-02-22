Bengal reports 200 new Covid cases, 11 more deaths

Kolkata, Feb 21 (PTI) A total of 200 fresh COVID-19 cases, 78 less than the previous day's figure, were reported in West Bengal on Monday, which pushed the tally to 20,13,553, a health department bulletin said.

Eleven fresh fatalities took the coronavirus death toll to 21,143.

A total of 19,87,967 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 1,286 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate is 98.73 per cent while the positivity rate is 0.94 per cent.

West Bengal currently has 4,443 active cases, down by 1,097 since Sunday, the bulletin said.

Kolkata registered 43 fresh infections and North 24 Parganas district 41.

As many as 21,371 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of such examinations to 2,40,16,238, the bulletin added. PTI SUS NN NN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)