Bengal reports 32 fresh Covid cases

Kolkata, May 21 (PTI) West Bengal’s Covid-19 tally went up to 20,19,058 after 32 more people tested positive for the virus, the health department said on Saturday.

The state had registered 42 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

The toll remained unchanged at 21,203 as no death was reported due to the disease during the day.

Altogether 38 patients recovered from the infection on Saturday, taking the number of cured people to 19,97,477, the department said in a bulletin.

West Bengal currently has 377 active cases.

Since Friday, the state tested 12,775 samples for Covid-19 taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 25,228,004, the bulletin added. PTI SCH NN NN

