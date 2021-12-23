Bengal Reports 516 New COVID-19 Cases, Six Fresh Fatalities

West Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rose to 16,28,980 on Thursday as 516 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The state’s coronavirus death toll rose to 19,702 as six more patients succumbed to the infection, it said.

Kolkata reported two fresh fatalities, while North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, and Darjeeling districts registered one death each.

Of the new cases, 178 were reported from Kolkata, followed by 88 in North 24 Parganas.

The state now has 7,433 active cases.

A total of 16,01,845 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 519 on Thursday.

The recovery rate stood at 98.33 per cent.

The health authorities have thus far tested over 2.11 crore samples for COVID-19, including 36,231 during the day.

