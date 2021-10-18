Bengal Reports 690 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 12 New Fatalities

Altogether 690 new coronavirus cases were detected in West Bengal on Monday, taking the total caseload to 15,81,220, a health bulletin said.

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases was 66 more than the previous day’s figure.

Among the new cases detected on Monday, 194 were from Kolkata and 103 from North 24 Parganas.

Twelve COVID-19 deaths were reported during the day, two less than Sunday.

North 24 Parganas accounted for three fatalities, while Kolkata, Hooghly, Howrah, and Nadia recorded two deaths each. One death was registered in Uttar Dinajpur district.

The total coronavirus death toll now stands at 18,989. As many as 683 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered people to 15,54,815, it added.

The number of active cases in the state currently is 7,416.

Since Sunday, 23,019 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal, the bulletin said. The total number of such clinical examinations now stands at 1,87,00,202.

While the recovery rate was 98.33 per cent, the positivity rate stood at 3 per cent.

Meanwhile, 6.65 crore people have been vaccinated in the state so far, including 2,99,947 on Monday.

