Bengal reports 726 new COVID-19 cases, 9 fresh fatalities

Kolkata, Oct 19 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 15,81,946 on Tuesday as 726 more people tested positive for the infection, while nine fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 18,998, a health bulletin said.

Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Howrah and Nadia registered two fresh fatalities each, while one death was recorded in South 24 Parganas.

The state now has 7,428 active cases, while 15,55,520 people have been cured of the disease so far, including 705 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that the recovery rate stood at 98.33 per cent.

West Bengal has tested over 1.87 crore samples for COVID-19 thus far, including 33,212 in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to reimpose night curfew after Lakshmi Puja on October 21, a senior official said. "Night curfew will be reimposed like before October 10. There will be restriction on the movement of vehicles and people barring those engaged in essential services," he said.

The state administration had relaxed the restrictions, imposed to combat COVID-19, from October 10-20 to allow people to participate in Durga Puja celebrations. PTI SCH ACD ACD

