Bengal Reports 9,191 New Covid Cases, 37 Fresh Fatalities

West Bengal's coronavirus caseload went up to 19,58,265 on Saturday after it registered 9,191 fresh infections, 37 more than the previous day's figure, the health department said in a bulletin.

Thirty-seven more fatalities due to Covid-19 took the death toll to 20,302, it said.

Altogether 20,313 patients recovered from the disease during the day, which improved the discharge rate to 92.65 per cent from 92.04 per cent on Friday. So far, 18,14,306 people have been cured of the disease in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The number of active cases declined by 11,159 in a day to 1,23,657.

Of the fresh fatalities, seven each were reported from Kolkata and Howrah district, the bulletin said.

Since Friday, West Bengal tested 82,564 samples for Covid-19 taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,27,06,510.

