Bengal reports 980 new Covid cases, 13 fresh fatalities

Kolkata, Oct 30 (PTI) West Bengal’s daily Covid-19 cases continued to hover around 980 for the past few days, while the state recorded 13 fresh fatalities on Satutrday, five more than the previous day's figure, according to the health department data.

The state registered 980 fresh cases on Saturday, down from 982 on the previous day, taking the toll to 15,91,994. It had logged 990 and 976 infections on October 28 and 27 respectively.

The health department bulletin said eight, nine and 15 people died due to the disease respectively on October 29, 28 and 27.

Kolkata accounted for 272 new cases on Saturday while in neighbouring North 24 Parganas district, the figure was 148. The respective figures on Friday were 273 and 161 on Friday.

Of the 13 fresh deaths, North 24 Parganas accounted for five while the city registered four. One death each was reported from Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Murshidabad and Darjeeling districts, the bulletin said.

Bengal’s positivity rate slightly increased to 2.08 per cent on Saturday. It was 2 per cent on Friday.

In the last 24 hours, 880 recoveries were reported in the state taking the discharge rate to 98.28 per cent. So far, 15,64,558 people have recovered from coronavirus in West Bengal.

The number of active cases currently is 8,310.

Since Friday, 47,131 samples were tested for Covid-19 in West Bengal taking the total number of such examinations to 1,91,80,886, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, 10,03,906 vaccine doses were administered in the state on Saturday, a health department official said, adding that 7,74,54,443 people have got at least one dose of the vaccine. PTI SCH NN NN

