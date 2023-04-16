Bengal School Jobs Scam: CBI Continues Search Operations, Raids At TMC Leaders' Houses

The CBI on Saturday continued questioning Trinamool Congress MLA Jiban Krishna Saha and search operations at multiple places, including premises of the lawmaker and other party leaders, in West Bengal in connection with its probe into the school job scam case, an official said.

CBI officers also conducted searches in six locations, including those of the chairperson of a trust having B.Ed and D.El.Ed colleges and the premises of another person, in Kolkata, Purba Medinipur and Birbhum districts, he said.

CBI sleuths continued questioning Saha, the MLA from Burwan, since Friday, and launched a search operation for two of his mobile phones which he had allegedly thrown into a pond next to his residence at Bareya in Murshidabad during the raid, the official said.

Mobile handsets are yet to be fished out of the pond but CBI officers seized at least five bags, full of documents, from a garbage dumping site near Saha's residence, he said.

"We have seized several documents from Saha's house. These may be connected to the recruitment examinations. We are looking for his cell phones. The search is on to find out the handsets and we have deployed pumps to extract water from the pond," the CBI official told PTI over the phone.

Another team of CBI sleuths raided the house of former TMC block president Bibhas Adhikari in Birbhum district for his alleged involvement in the school job scandal.

An ashram with which Adhikari is associated was also raided in connection with the investigation, the official said.

"We have seized documents with photographs of aspiring candidates affixed to these. CBI officers also raided Adhikari's locked flat in the Amherst Street area in Kolkata and seized papers from there.

"Adhikari is a close aide of arrested TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya. Another accused in the case, Kuntal Ghosh, has also referred to his name during questioning," the official said.

The scam related to the recruitment in state-run and-aided schools is being probed by the central probe agencies on the instructions of the Calcutta High Court.

"These persons had acted as conduits between other accused and job aspirants. They collected money from candidates by promising them jobs as primary teachers in the 2016 recruitment process," the official added.

Two more CBI teams conducted raids at the residence of another accused Gopal Dalapati in Purba Medinipur district.

The central agency officers also raided the flats of his wife Haimonti Ganguly in the Haridevpur area in Kolkata and also in Howrah district, he said.

Former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his aides are currently in custody and are being probed in the scam.