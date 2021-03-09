Bengal Terror Tapes: Republic Bangla Exposes JMB Plot To Carry Out Attacks In WB

Nearly 7 years after the explosion in West Bengal's Burdwan, as per an exclusive newsbreak by Republic Bangla, a sinister plot to unleash terrorism in Bengal was exposed. Rolling back in time, in August 2019, Bangladesh-based Jamaat-Ul-Mujahideen's (JMB) India head and other members were arrested in Bengaluru by the NIA. Among those arrested were Kausar alias Mohd. Jahidul Islam and Mustiffizur Rahman alias Tuhin. During NIA's interrogation, Jahidul Islam had confessed to his role in the Burdwan blast of 2014 and revealed that several of those involved in the incident had taken shelter across different locations in India. Despite Jahidul Islam's confession, as per the NIA, nearly no information has been obtained on the Bangladesh-based terror outfit and its modus operandi.

Republic Bangla has accessed five exclusive tapes on the operations of the JMB and its aim to carry out rampant terror strikes across West Bengal.

In October 2014, an explosion attack in the house of Hassan Choudhary in the Burdwan district of Bengal had led to the death of one person while several others sustained injuries. The case was investigated by the CID and later transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). After Jahidul Islam's arrest in Bengaluru and his subsequent confession, the JMB mastermind was sentenced to 29 years in prison. During the JMB India chief's arrest in Bengaluru, the NIA had recovered pistols, ammunition, metal cylinders, explosives, chemicals and secret training videos.

In the training videos accessed by Republic Bangla, Jahidul Islam alias Kausar can be seen training his recruits on how to carry out grenade attacks. In the tapes, the JMB mastermind is shown giving demonstrations on how to assemble a grenade and how to detonate it. Through the visuals, Kausar can be seen training recruits on how to throw/dislodge grenades at innocent individuals in Bengal to cause maximum damage.

"We will train on how to use a grenade against enemies, the multiple uses of grenade and how can we use a grenade in a battlefield," Kausar can be heard saying in the tapes.

In the tapes, another JMB terrorist identified as Nasrullah - accused in the Burdwan blast case - can be seen training recruits on detonating bombs. Nasrullah was arrested by the police in Dhaka, Bangladesh. An interrogation video of Nasrullah accessed by Republic Bangla shows his confession, where he admits that the terror group had been planning to carry out attacks in Assam. "We could not plan it. We did not think of the consequences and did not plan what to do if this happens. The organisation would have been strengthened," Nasrullah confesses in the tapes accessed.

