Bengal Tiger Sighted In WB's Buxa Reserve After 23 Years; Here's Why It Holds Importance

A camera trap set up at the Buxa Tiger Reserve (BTR) in West Bengal's Alipurduar district might have, at midnight on Saturday, captured a sight that the region has not witnessed in over two decades. Apart from lifting the spirits of wildlife enthusiasts in the country, the spotting of what appears to be a Royal Bengal Tiger, captured by trap cameras set up by the forest department, is of immense importance for the reserve, established in 1983.

Confirming the sighting, field director of the Buxa Reserve, Buddharaj Shewa, informed that officials are planning to set up 70 more trap cameras in addition to the 150 already placed.

"A Royal Bengal Tiger (was) spotted by trap camera on December 11 at Buxa Tiger Reserve. As per the images, only one tiger is seen, can be more. A monitoring team has been formed," ANI quoted Shewa as saying.

However, it should be mentioned here that officials had reported sighting two Royal Bengal Tigers in the reserve in August, last year, though the pictures of the same were not made available at the time. It is unclear whether the recent picture was of one of the two tigers that were reportedly spotted last year.

"Recently, two Royal Bengal tigers have been spotted in Buxa through our camera traps. These two big cats were seen from various locations of the core area of the forest. So, at least two tigers are there already and we need to raise the number," West Bengal's then chief wildlife warden Ravikant Sinha was quoted by PTI as saying in August, 2020.

(Trap camera image of a Bengal Tiger in West Bengal's Buxa Tiger Reserve, Image: @PBNS_India/Twitter)

A 'footprint' of hope

Wildlife officials at the Buxa Tiger Reserve had been excited since the discovery of pugmarks that seemed to be that of a tiger. After examining the picture the forest department had reportedly set trap cameras in strategic locations in the reserve.

(Image: @PBNS_India/Twitter)

Soon after the images from the trap camera, were released, state forest minister Jyotipriyo Mullick expressed happiness and informed reporters that two teams have been camping in the area, and on Monday, December 13, a team from Kolkata will be visiting the spot.

Significance of sighting

The sighting is significant as no tiger had been photographed in the Buxa Reserve for over 23 years. According to forest officials, the last known photographed sighting of a tiger was in 1998. Tweeting the image, Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan wrote, "Finally after three decades they captured photographic evidence of tiger presence there (Buxa)."

The Royal & the majestic hunk. Buxa Tiger Reserve, 2021. Finally after three decades they captured a photographic evidence of tiger presence there. pic.twitter.com/CbLdxBBb5g — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 12, 2021

Despite being one of the largest forest reserves in West Bengal, with an area of 745 sq-km, the Buxa Tiger Reserve had not reported pictures of any Tiger sighting for the last 23 years. The new pictures, released by the BTR on Saturday and Sunday has raised hopes among wildlife enthusiasts as it dismisses claims of the reserve's tiger population going extinct.

It should be mentioned here that the Buxa Reserve plants to bring in at least 20 tigers from Assam's Kaziranga National Park, as per the state forest minister.

(With agency inputs)