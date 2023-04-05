Bengal Violence: Calcutta HC Directs Mamata Govt To Use Other Forces, If Police Incapable

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the Mamata Banerjee led-West Bengal government to use other forces in affected areas if state police are not able to handle the situation in connection with the violence.

The High Court has ordered the state government that the Central forces has to be deployed in the sensitive areas where there is a chance of violence during upcoming Hanuman Jayanti. The court has observed that the government must ensure the security of the common people as the top priority. The state has responded to the High Court stating that they are ready to deploy paramilitary forces.

No political leader should make any comments that disturbs peace and harmony, the order observed. Notably, amid the imposition of section 144, there are still tensions across several areas in the state.

Taking to Twitter, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya informed about the High Court's order of deploying paramilitary forces and called it a indictment of the Mamata government.

Calcutta HC tells WB Govt that it can request deployment of paramilitary forces for confidence building, to ensure peace and tranquillity in view of upcoming Hanuman Jayanti. It also asks ‘all’ to desist from making partisan comments.



This is such an indictment of Mamata Govt… — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 5, 2023

On Tuesday, the Calcutta HC directed the TMC government to file a report on fresh clashes in Rishra in Hooghly district after lawyers representing senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari mentioned the matter before a division bench. The court directed Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, to file a supplementary affidavit before it on the incident. Clashes near railway gate number 4 in Rishra on Monday night affected train services along the Howrah-Bardhaman main line.

A division bench presided by Acting Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam directed the state government to file a short report on the fresh incident of unrest in Rishra after Adhikari's lawyers mentioned the matter before the court. The matter will be heard on April 5 along with a PIL by Adhikari, the bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, directed.

Two groups of people had clashed during a Ram Navami procession in Rishra on Sunday night, following which the police clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC and blocked internet services in the affected area.

The bench had on Monday directed the state government to file a comprehensive report on April 5 on incidents of violence at Shibpur in Howrah city and steps taken to ensure peace in the affected area. The police were directed by the court to make adequate deployment as required.

The bench had directed the state government to submit CCTV and video footage related to the incidents of violence.