Bengali Ex-pats' Group To Launch 'Kolkatar Bhovisyot' Initiative & 'Arise Bengal' Book

With West Bengal elections going on in full swing, a group of expatriate Bengalis ('probashi Bangalis') have started an initiative called 'Kolkatar Bhovisyot' ('Kolkata's future'). An undertaking under 'Bangla Abar' ('Bengal Again'), this group has been created with the aim to bring back 'the lost glory and culture of Bengal'.

The official launch of 'Kolkatar Bhovisyot' is scheduled for April 14 (Wednesday) where Lieutenant General Subrata Saha (Retd.) who is a member of the National Security Advisory Board will be delivering an address. The event will also witness an address by BJP leader and member of Parliament, Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe. The group will also be unveiling an audio-visual format of "Amra Bari Firte Chai" ('We want to return home'). The main goal is to share the vision and prospects of development in Kolkata. The event will also have a performance by eminent singer Shri Piloo Bhattacharya. The group has been conducting social media campaigns for the past several days.

The event will be followed by the launch of the website and ebook 'Arise Bengal' amid the presence of Chief Guest and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. The event is coordinated by Bengal Needs Change (BNC), Boston Center of Excellence (BoCE), and Vivekananda Youth Connect.

The event comes at a time when the state of West Bengal is roughly half-way through the assembly elections. Four out of eight phases have been held so far, with the campaigning showing no signs of slowing down. After the end of the fourth phase of elections, Amit Shah recently claimed that BJP is ahead in 92 out of 135 seats. The bulk of the seats remain, however, with the next round of polls scheduled for April 17.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.