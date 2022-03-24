Bengal's Birbhum Massacre: Hindu Sena Moves Supreme Court Seeking Court-monitored Probe

In the wake of the horrifying incident wherein eight people were burnt to death at Rampurhat in the Birbhum area of West Bengal, the Hindu Sena on Thursday moved to the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored probe in the case. The plea has stated that the police has conducted a shoddy investigation and that they are dissatisfied and aggrieved by the biased approach of the state police and administration, adding that the local authorities are trying to shield the real culprits under the influence of the ruling political party, the Trinamool Congress.

The petition filed by the Hindu Sena further read, "The state government has miserably failed to protect the life and limb of the members of the people and further failed in taking action against the criminals who have committed crime of murder, arson and loot. The exodus of people from their homeland is a glaring example of the failure of law and order in the district of Birbhum and inaction on part of the state government. Therefore, the fundamental rights of life, dignity coupled with violation of human rights are writ large."

Earlier in the day, the Mamata Banerjee-led government ordered a 10-day special clean-up drive, directing the police to uncover illegal arms and ammunition across the state. As per the post mortem report of the deceased accessed by Republic Media Network, the victims in the Birbhum violence, including women and children, were brutally beaten up before being burnt alive.

Political fight erupts over Birbhum massacre

As both the TMC and BJP are already in a tussle, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi also slammed the Bengal government over the violence, and stated, "More than eight people are dead including women. This is a condemnable incident and the state government failed to control the situation. These fights are happening due to the presence of illegal sand mafia in the state. The state Governor should do his duty instead of behaving like a politician."

On the other hand, state Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged a nexus between the Trinamool Congress and state police. He was quoted saying, It's a living example of medieval barbarism. There's 'danav raj' instead of 'manav raj' here. The CM has destroyed the state."

On Wednesday, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP national executive member Swapan Dasgupta had said that politics is now a criminal enterprise in West Bengal. He said that since May last year when Trinamool Congress (TMC) came to power, there has been unending violence.

"Since May last year, we have seen unending violence. In the post-poll violence, over 50 BJP workers were murdered. In just the last few days there have been over 20 murders," Dasgupta asserted.

Birbhum Violence: 8-10 people burnt alive after being brutally beaten

After Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh was murdered in Rampurhat in the Birbhum area, it had sent a shock wave around the district, following which, more than 12 houses were burnt. At least eight people were horrifically murdered, many hacked to death before fire consumed their bodies. Following this, the West Bengal government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the massacre in Birbhum. So far, 22 people have been arrested. This also led to another round of war of words between WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and CM Mamata Banerjee.

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to install CCTV cameras for round-the-clock surveillance. Additionally, the Court also directed the state government to submit a status report on the incident within 24 hours. Republic's probe has brought to light a discrepancy in the death toll, with the police claiming 8 deaths and the family members of the deceased claiming at least 10.