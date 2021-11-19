Bengal's Covid positivity rate below 2 pc for second day

Kolkata, Nov 18 (PTI) The positivity rate of daily Covid-19 infections in West Bengal was below two per cent for the second consecutive day, as the state recorded 14 more deaths due to the disease and 860 new cases on Thursday, a health department bulletin said.

The state's caseload went up to 16,07,516 while total the death increased to 19,355, it said.

The state recorded a positivity rate of 1.95 per cent on Thursday, as against 1.97 per cent on the previous day, it said. On November 16 and 15, the figures were 2.21 per cent and 2.88 per cent respectively.

A total of 44,170 samples were tested on Thursday, compared to 43,850 on Wednesday, the bulletin said.

The state recorded 860 new cases on Thursday, two less than the previous day's count.

Kolkata recorded the highest number of positive cases at 233 as against 238 on Wednesday, according to the data.

North 24 Parganas followed in the second position with 161 cases on Thursday, increasing from 122 on the previous day.

Apart from Kolkata and North 24 Parganas, other districts that recorded high incidence of cases are South 24 Parganas (67), Howrah (76) and Hooghly (45).

Of the 14 fresh fatalities, Kolkata recorded the highest at five, followed by North 24 Parganas and Hooghly reporting three each, the bulletin said. Howrah, Nadia and Darjeeling districts reported one death each, the bulletin said.

After 825 coronavirus patients were discharged on Thursday, the recovery rate stood at 98.29 per cent, it said. A total of 15,80,089 patients have been discharged so far.

The number of active cases on Thursday rose to 8,072 from 8,051 the previous day, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,98,88,831 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in West Bengal so far, it said. PTI AMR NN NN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)