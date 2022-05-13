Bengal's COVID positivity up marginally to 0.54 per cent

Kolkata, May 13 (PTI) Bengal's COVID-19 positivity rate climbed slightly on Friday to 0.54 per cent after 50 fresh cases of the contagion were reported taking the tally to 20,18,763, the health department said.

Accordingly, the number of active cases rose to 407, at least 9 more than Thursday's.

Among those who tested positive during the day are at least four students of IIM, Kolkata. They were sent to home isolation for seven days, a health department official said.

"The students have very mild symptoms. After seven days we will evaluate their condition and take a call. We are in touch with the institution," he said.

On Thursday, Bengal's positivity rate was 0.47 per cent.

The toll remained at 21,203 as the state registered no death in the last 24 hours, a department bulletin said.

As many as 41 recoveries were reported in the state since Thursday, it said.

A total 19,97,153 recoveries have been reported in Bengal since the outbreak of the disease.

Bengal in the last 24 hours, tested 9,277 coronavirus samples, the bulletin said.