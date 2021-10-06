Bengal's Covid vaccination coverage crosses 6 cr mark

Kolkata, Oct 5 (PTI) West Bengal administered over 9.66 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses on Tuesday and crossed the milestone of inoculating 6 crore people with at least one dose, a health department official said.

The last one crore jabs were given in 17 days.

"Around 9,66,563 doses were administered in the state today. And cumulatively, 6,03,46,913 doses have been administered," the official said.

Altogether 5.8 lakh beneficiaries got the jab on Monday, he said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal's Covid-19 toll on Tuesday rose to 18,848 after 11 more people, one less than the previous day, succumbed to the disease, the state health department said in a bulletin.

It said 619 fresh cases took the state's tally to 15,72,460.

In the last 24 hours, 637 patients recovered from the disease and the current discharge rate is 98.32 per cent. So far, 15,46,037 people have been cured of Covid-19 in West Bengal.

The number of active cases in the state is 7,575.

Of the fresh fatalities, North 24 Parganas district reported four while Kolkata registered three. The remaining deaths were recorded in three other districts, the bulletin said.

Since Sunday, 35,336 samples were tested for coronavirus in the state taking the total number of such examinations to 1.83 crore, it said. PTI SCH NN NN

