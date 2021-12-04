Bengal's new Covid cases decreasing for 4 days

Kolkata, Dec 3 (PTI) The number of new Covid-19 cases in West Bengal's has been decreasing for four days consecutively, while that of daily deaths due to the disease hovered between 12 and 13 during the period, according to the state health department data.

The state on Friday registered 608 new cases, pushing the tally to 16,18,016, while 13 fresh fatalities took the death toll to 19,523, the department said in a bulletin.

The number of new cases on Thursday, Wednesday and Tuesday was 657, 668 and 705 respectively. Altogether 12, 12 and 13 people succumbed to coronavirus on December 2 and 1 and November 30 respectively.

On Friday, four districts of West Bengal reported a total of 13 Covid-19 deaths, the bulletin said.

There were five deaths in North 24 Parganas, four in South 24 Parganas, three in Kolkata and one in Darjeeling district.

Of the new infections, 158 were recorded in Kolkata, 127 in North 24 Parganas, 49 in South 24 Parganas and 45 in Hooghly district.

The positivity rate is 1.51 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 615 Covid-19 patients recovered from the disease taking the total number of cured people to 15,90,823, the bulletin added.

The state now has 7,670 active cases.

Altogether 40,242 samples were tested for coronavirus in West Bengal taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,04,34,018.

