Bengaluru Airport Adds 50 New COVID Testing Machines To Enhance Passenger Safety

The Kempegowda International Airport, which is operated by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), announced additional safeguards for travellers arriving from at-risk nations on Monday. BIAL said in a late-evening release that the steps include the addition of 50 new testing machines to increase testing capacity and reduce waiting time, as well as expanding the free WI-FI time limit from 45 minutes to four hours, and providing appropriate seats.

According to BIAL, it worked with lab partner Auriga Research Private Limited to ramp up testing capacities and reduce passenger wait times in accordance with the Centre's instructions for passengers to undergo an obligatory COVID-19 test upon arrival.

Bengaluru Airport announces enhanced measures for passengers from at-risk countries

Auriga Research, which previously had 8 express PCR test machines, has now acquired 50 more, doubling its hourly testing capacity, according to the company. BIAL is also collaborating with TATA MD-Aster Labs, another COVID lab partner at the airport, to increase capacity using modern Tata Express PCR technology, according to the statement.

The Delhi airport has announced the deployment of 120 Rapid PCR machines at international arrivals, increasing hourly capacity to 500-600 per hour with a TAT of less than 60 minutes. At Delhi Airport's Terminal 3, RT-PCR testing and screening may now be completed in less than 30 minutes.

As fears loom large around new COVID-19 variant Omicron, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday reviewed RT-PCR testing facilities for passengers coming from "at-risk" countries at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

23 cases of Omicron in India

The United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Israel are among the nations from which travellers will be subjected to additional measures upon arrival in India, including post-arrival testing.

"Reviewed RT-PCR testing facilities for travellers coming from at-risk nations at the IGI airport, New Delhi," the minister later tweeted.

At Terminal 3, 35 fast RT-PCR testing equipment are operational. On Monday, two cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant were reported in Mumbai, bringing the total number of cases of the new coronavirus variation in India to 23. In the 24 hours ending at 8 a.m. on December 6, India recorded 8,306 new Covid-19 cases, according to a press release from the Health Ministry. There were 211 new fatalities recorded across the country. The active cases in India were 98,416, with 8,834 recoveries.

(IMAGE: PTI / PIXABAY)