Bengaluru Airport Installs Emergency Oxygen Generators For Passengers, Airport Staff

The Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has installed 10 emergency oxygen generators for the benefit of passengers and airport staff, officials said.

Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport) on Tuesday said it has installed 10 emergency oxygen generators for the benefit of passengers and airport staff, to provide life-saving support during medical emergencies.

"The timely availability of emergency oxygen at the departure and arrival areas could help those experiencing heart attacks, breathlessness, or even fainting," it said in a statement.

This 'easy to use' patented product provides 99.7% pure medical-grade oxygen for up to 40 minutes, offering sufficient support until the affected person reaches the hospital, the airport said. 

