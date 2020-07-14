Bengaluru: Another Customer Caught On CCTV Making 'fake' Transaction At Petrol Pump

A man in Bengaluru ran away after refuelling the tank of his bike at a petrol bunk and pretending to pay the amount through e-wallets. The CCTV footage obtained by Republic World shows the “petrol thief” driving his two-wheeler without a number plate and scooting before the online transaction is actually successful.

The timestamp of the latest video obtained by Republic shows that the incident occurred around 7.10am on July 14. The incidents of cashless scams have increased across the city during the ongoing pandemic and petroleum dealers, already struggling with sales, are boring the brunt of such scams.

Rise in payment scams

Earlier, another thief in Bengaluru was caught on CCTV employing his trickery to fill the fuel tank in his bike without paying for it on the petrol pump. The thief is a repeat offender and remains untraceable despite being caught on CCTV, Republic has learnt. Since the transaction value is usually below Rs 500, police do not entertain such runaways. Dealers already facing heavy losses in sales due to the pandemic are struggling even further with such runaway customers.

