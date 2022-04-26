Bengaluru Archbishop Dubs Bible Controversy A 'communal Bogey To Divert Attention'

Bengaluru Archbishop Dr. Peter Machado responded to the Bible controversy that broke out in city's Clarence High School on Tuesday and called it 'an attempt to divert attention from basic problems'.

In an official statement, Archbishop Machado asserted that the management's suggestion to bring Bible to the schools was being practised in the past, and since last year, no child was asked to bring the book to school. Alleging that Christian institutions were being targeted over 'conversion', he asserted that being a Christian Minority School, Clarence, was well within its rights to conduct Bible or Religion Classes.

"The School has justified that moral education, based on the examples of the Bible, cannot be considered as forced religious education. The Institutions run by other Religious Sects also give religious instructions, based on their sacred books. It is extremely unfair to target only the Christian Institutions, and whatever good is being done is labelled as For Conversion!" he said in a statement.

Archbishop raises Karnataka govt's move to introduce Bhagavad Gita

Citing the Karnataka Government's plans to introduce values from Bhagavad Gita next year, the Archbishop asked whether requesting students to buy Gita, could also be seen in the same light.

"Using the Scripture Books in minority schools to promote moral and ethical values cannot be considered as forcefully alluring the students towards their religion. The freedom of the parents to choose the school is as important as the prerogative of the management to convey certain concepts of moral rectitude and good behaviour in society. This cannot be interpreted as forceful conversion," he said.

He also asserted that the majority of Hindus were standing with them in the controversy, and alleged that a 'communal bogey' was being created to divert attention from the basic problems. "When our Christian minority institutions are rendering selfless services to the society without any discrimination or partiality, levelling such false accusations and causing harassment by some fundamental groups and education department cannot be condoned," he concluded, appealing to the general public to not be influenced by the 'false propaganda'.

The 100-year-old school is currently under scanner for allegedly directing all the students to compulsorily take part in Bible lessons. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken cognizance of the matter and has demanded a report from Bengaluru Police in seven days.