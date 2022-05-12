Bengaluru Archbishop Opposes Anti-conversion Bill; Vows To Approach Karnataka Governor

Peter Machado, the Archbishop of Bengaluru, slammed the Karnataka government's decision to approve the ordinance on the Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill or the Anti-Conversion Bill. In an official statement released by the Archdiocese of Bengaluru, the Archbishop called the decision "sad" and stated that the ordinance will affect the "harmonious relationship" between different communities in the state.

In his statement, the Archbishop claimed that there have been no incidents of conversion or aggressive incidents "against the community" to justify the Basavaraj Bommai-led government's decision. He further said that he is unable to comprehend the state government's approval and warned that because of the "turn of events" caused by the government, "fringe elements and groups will try to create problems for the members of our community". He even alleged the Bommai government is in "no control of them".

'Will appeal to the Governor': Archbishop Machado

Archbishop Machado said that he will approach the governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot and will appeal to him in "the right democratic tradition" not to give assent to the bill. He revealed that he would make his appeal by citing the "nature of the involvement of the Christian community in the wider development of the state and community in the matter of education, health care and social welfare".

Hoping that the Governor would heed his appeal and not give assent to the bill, the Archbishop said, "We are law-abiding citizens and will surely put our trust in the government to protect our interests and concerns. We have no difficulty in the government taking action against any excesses or unlawful activities that are noticeable with concrete proofs."

Karnataka's anti-conversion bill

The Karnataka anti-conversion bill, which has been at the center of political debate in the state, proposes to ban religious conversion by way of marriage or inducements like jobs, etc. It also proposes a jail term of 3 to 5 years and a fine of Rs 25,000 for anyone that indulges in forced religious conversion.

Converting a minor, woman, or an SC/ST person attracts imprisonment of 3 to 10 years along with a fine of Rs 50,000. The bill also prohibits mass conversions and proposes a jail term of 3 to 10 years and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh for the guilty.