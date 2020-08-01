Bengaluru: Auto Driver Thrown Off By Dangling Roadside Cable, Lands On Pedestrian

In a shocking video, an auto driver was seen being thrown off by a dangling roadside cable and landing straight on a pedestrian. The incident took place in Bengaluru's TC Palya area. Nobody knew what exactly happened until they saw the CCTV footage of a neighbouring shop.

This is yet another classic case of civic negligence where the auto driver and the pedestrian had to face the brunt. The incident happened on 16th July, but the video has surfaced now.

Read: Bengaluru: 3-storied Building's Collapse Caught On Camera; No Casualties Reported

The cable, which was used to connect a violation detection camera, was dangling by the road when the auto driver came in its contact. The cable got tangled in the autorickshaw's wheel as the vehicle was passing. While the driver was trying to untangle the cable, a speeding vehicle further got caught in the cable and pulled it with great force. The auto driver, who was caught in the cable, flew in the air and crashed on a woman pedestrian.

Luckily, the auto driver escaped with minor injuries while the pedestrian, identified as Sunitha, injured her lower back. She had to get 52 stitches on her neck.

(Image Credits: PTI)

Read: COVID-19: Bengaluru Civic Body Asks People Not To Visit Religious Places During Festivals